Emir Of Kuwait To Begin State Visit To Jordan Tuesday

Amman, April 22 (Petra) - His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, is scheduled to start a state visit to Jordan Tuesday. This visit comes in response to an invitation extended by His Majesty King Abdullah II.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.