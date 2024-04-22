Al Khor Crowned Second Division League Champions, Return To QSL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Khor sealed their return to the top flight Qatar Stars League (QSL), clinching promotion with a resounding 2-0 victory over Al Sailiya.

The showdown unfolded at the Saud bin Abdulrahman Stadium, serving as the battleground for the 14th round of the fiercely contested Second Division League.

The defining moments came in the latter stages of the gripping encounter, as Al Khor's relentless pursuit of victory bore fruit in dramatic fashion.

Moroccan maestro Adil Al Rhaili put Al Khor ahead with a clinical finish in the 87th minute, igniting a fervent eruption of cheers from the faithful supporters.

Yet, the spectacle was far from over.

Yannis Merah inadvertently added to the ecstasy just two minutes later, sealing Al Khor's destiny with an 89th-minute strike.

With this triumph, Al Khor ascended to the top of the Second Division League, crowned champions with a commanding tally of 33 points.

Their journey to glory was marked by sheer dominance, triumphing in ten matches, while securing draws in three encounters and losing one.