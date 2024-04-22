RACA To Participate In Dubai Humanitarian Conference, Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) will take part in the 20th Dubai International Humanitarian and Aid Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD), which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates from April 23-25.

The event will be organised under the theme“DIHAD 2004-2024: Humanitarian Diplomacy and a Journey to the Future.'' RACA will dedicate a special pavilion to review the accomplishments of the Qatari charitable sector.

DIHAD is one of the major humanitarian events at the level of charitable and humanitarian levels, which gathers a contingent of decision-makers from a variety of humanitarian actors.

In addition, the event will see the participation of more than 900 non-governmental organizations, humanitarian associations, and global trade brands to shine a spotlight on humanitarian issues and strengthen cooperation to build a better future, with the engagement of 131 professional speakers in the humanitarian field globally through 24 panel discussions and 144 innovative workshops that offer training and explore solutions of foremost priorities in humanitarian diplomacy.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) will participate in the RACA pavilion in DIHAD.