Qatar Leadership Center Celebrates Graduation Of 11Th Batch

Doha: The Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC) celebrated the graduation of its 11th batch (Class of 2023), which included 128 male and female graduates of promising leaders, including 101 graduates, from national leadership programs, and 27 graduates from the Executive Master's Program in Leadership.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, Chairperson of Qatar Leadership Centre H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali bin Saoud Al Thani, a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and state senior officials, a number of Their Excellencies members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the state, faculty members, and families of graduates.

Marking the ceremony, Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani said that investing in the people of Qatar with a long-term vision is what drives the development and growth that the country is witnessing.

She added that being a leader means maintaining values, principles, and integrity to initiate, inspire, influence, and share success. The leader is the one who gives value to the position, and not the opposite, whatever that position might be.

She extended her greetings and appreciation to the graduates, saying that they see the great and rapid transformation that Qatar is witnessing towards self-reliance and achieving growth in various fields, and this makes them all required to continuously research and develop ideas to support the country in all creative and innovative fields.

In her speech, she recommended that the graduates be, in their positions and their leadership, an example and a role model, and that they be up to the responsibility of carrying the trust, "and the trust is Qatar."

For his part, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali bin Saoud Al-Thani said that he would like to congratulate all the new graduates of promising leaders on the occasion of their graduation from the QLC. It is with great pride to see tomorrow's leaders prepared to contribute to the development and advancement of the country.

Addressing the graduates, he added that the goal at the QLC is to empower and equip them with the skills to serve their dear country, Qatar.

QLC is a national platform for excellence in leadership and graduating promising leaders to work in government and private sectors. The centre graduated ten previous batches in the field of leadership and management to develop the country and achieve Qatar Vision 2030 and cooperated with world-class academic partners from prestigious governmental and non-governmental universities and institutes from all over the world, such as cooperation with Harvard University, Qatar University, and Georgetown University to develop the Qatari education sector and develop national leadership programs.

