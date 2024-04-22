Qatar Welcomes Azerbaijan, Armenia Agreement On Demarcating Borders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the agreement reached by Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the demarcation of borders in the lands belonging to four villages, and the continuation of border demarcation work between the two countries.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's hope that the initial agreement will pave the way for resolving the unresolved issues between the two sides through dialogue and peaceful means, to achieve the interest of the two countries, as well as the aspirations of the two peoples for development and prosperity.

The ministry affirmed the State of Qatar's support for international efforts aimed at restoring security, stability and peace in the region.

