Thousands Of Patients Benefit From HMC's Various Virtual Services

Doha, Qatar: Patients immensely benefit from more convenient access to healthcare services with the virtual and telemedicine services provided by the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

According to data published by HMC, thousands of patients continue to benefit from the National Mental Health Helpline – providing professional mental health care and support; HMC's Urgent Consultation Service – offering telephone consultations for urgent conditions without a prior appointment; Telemedicine consultations – for various specialities; Medication home delivery – convenient delivery service for medications.

“HMC prides itself on supporting, caring for, and treating tens of thousands of patients each month across all of its hospitals and services,” the Corporation said in its latest report on hospital and service activities.

The National Mental Health Helpline received 5,352 calls in March and more than 13,700 calls between January and March seeking support. The Helpline, supported by the Ministry of Public Health and operated by HMC, was established in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the free and confidential helpline has become the country's primary access point to Mental Health care.

The National Mental Health Helpline can be accessed by calling 16000, selecting the preferred language, and then selecting option 4.

HMC's Urgent Consultation Service continues to provide fast and easy access to essential healthcare services and handled more than 35,000 calls between January and March, including 11,076 calls in March. The service covers 14 specialities and allows patients to speak to healthcare professionals to obtain appropriate diagnoses. Patients can access the service by dialling 16000, selecting option 3, and then 1 - between 8 am and 3 pm from Sunday to Thursday.

Between January and March, 15,000 HMC medication home delivery services dispatched 15,000 deliveries to patients, and 5,352 were dispatched during March. To access the HMC medication home delivery service, patients may call 16000, select language, and the 3 between 8am and 2pm daily, from Sunday through Thursday. Patients must have a valid health card and know their house and street address to access the HMC medication home delivery service.

In March, HMC's Nesma'ak Customer Service helpline, 16060, handled 124,585 calls. The 24x7 helpline offers access to services such as checking, rescheduling, or canceling an appointment, submitting feedback, queries related to the MyHealth Patient Portal, and general inquiries about HMC services.