Jordan's Pharmaceutical And Medical Supplies Exports Surge By 12.2% In Q1 Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) -- Jordan's pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector witnessed a notable surge in exports during the first quarter of 2024, growing by 12.2% compared to the same period in 2023. This encouraging growth was reported by Fadi Al-Atrash, representing the sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry.According to Al-Atrash, the sector's exports, encompassing human pharmaceuticals, veterinary pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and medical supplies, reached JD183 million in Q1 of 2024, up from JD163 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Despite facing exceptional regional circumstances and logistical challenges affecting export operations, the sector managed to achieve significant export growth.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Atrash highlighted the sector's remarkable performance, ranking sixth among industrial sectors in export value and third in terms of positive growth. He attributed this success to the sector's resilience and adaptability in navigating adverse conditions.Furthermore, he emphasized the sector's ongoing investments, including the establishment of two pharmaceutical factories certified with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). These investments are expected to create new job opportunities and bolster the sector's capacity for innovation.In addition to domestic expansion, Jordan's pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector has successfully penetrated new markets, particularly in Central Asia, Africa, and Europe. Several companies within the sector have obtained European GMP certification and the CE mark, enabling them to export to European markets.Al-Atrash also commended the continuous support provided by the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, which has streamlined registration processes for local drugs and provided modern regulations to foster industry development.The sector's inclusion in Jordan's economic modernization vision has played a pivotal role in facilitating procedures and accelerating registration processes, thereby directly contributing to export growth in Q1 of 2024.As of Q1 2024, the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector comprises 151 establishments with registered capital totaling approximately JD341 million. Additionally, Jordanian factories outside the kingdom, numbering 15, are located in countries including Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Sudan.