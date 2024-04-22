Russian War Losses In Ukraine Top 460,000

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and April 22, 2024 amounted to about 460,260 troops, including 730 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,236 (+7) enemy tanks, 13,904 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 11,736 (+17) artillery systems, 1,046 multiple rocket launchers, 768 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 348 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,384 (+5) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,117 (+2) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,812 (+27) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,934 pieces of special equipment.

Data on enemy losses are being updated.