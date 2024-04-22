               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Another 172 Idps Leave For Fuzuli


4/22/2024 2:14:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The return of IDPs to Fuzuli city upon the order of thePresident of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, continues, Azernews reports.

On April 22, the next group of families departed from theGaradagh district, Baku.

At this stage, another 39 families (172 people) moved toFuzuli.

The number of families relocated to Fuzuli so far is 705 (2,689people).

