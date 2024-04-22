Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) --



1980 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree for overseeing trade in jewels.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed an Order forming the National Council to replace the National Assembly. The National Council, consisting of 50 elected members and 25 appointed ones, Its mandate expired on August 1, 1992.

2000 -- The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) approved membership of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) during a meeting Moscow, Russia.

2001 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) added 210,000 barrels of oil per day after opening the Assembly Complex 28 in Al-Manageesh west of Kuwait.

2003 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law approving the GCC unified custom law.

2010 -- Kuwaiti actor Faihan Al-Arbeed died at the age of 69.

2016 -- Kuwait inked the international climate treaty at the UN General assembly after representatives of 195 nations approve the Paris climate treaty in December 2015. (end)

