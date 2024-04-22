Kuwait Amir Leaves Tues. To Jordan On State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 22 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him leaves on Tuesday to Jordan on a state visit. (end) ahm

