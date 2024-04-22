NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency Monday carried out raids at nine locations in Srinagar in a militancy related case, officials said here.
The NIA sleuths carried out the raids along with police and CRPF, they said. Further details were awaited.ADVERTISEMENT
