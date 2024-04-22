UAE University Holds the Ninth Annual Conference for “Graduate Students Research”

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Zaki Nusseibeh: Graduate students are the driving force behind research and innovation to achieve a prominent position in global research



Al Ain: The UAE University holds the ninth annual “Graduate Student Research” conference, which aims to highlight the major role of the research of graduate students in achieving sustainable development the goals of the ambitious vision of the United Arab Emirates to be the most developed country in the world by Year 2071.



The conference, which was held in the Crescent Building of the university campus, witnessed the presence of His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, and the Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Mualla, Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, Ministry of Education, and Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University, and Chair of Steering Committee of the Conference, Prof. Ghaleb Albreiki, Acting Vice Chancellor, UAE University, Dr. Abdelqader Abusafieh, Senior Vice President for Technology & Advanced Materials, Strata Manufacturing, Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research, UAE University, and a large gathering of university presidents, members of the teaching and administrative staff from different universities within UAE, and a crowd of male and female graduate students.



In his welcoming speech during the opening session of the conference, His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, stressing that the graduate students represent the future of intellectual research and innovation. His Excellency added: “The essence of this conference lies in the exchange of ideas, the sharing of knowledge, and the cooperative pursuit of achieving academic excellence. Therefore, the importance of your participation to present your valuable research means that today you have reached a valuable opportunity that contributes to transforming your individual journey into a joint endeavour with others. This means that in these moments you recognize the power of collective thought in shaping the future.”



His Excellency the President of the UAE University pointed out that the UAE’s commitment to promoting higher education is unwavering. He added: “We recognize that graduate students are the driving force behind research and innovation at our universities. Without strong and distinguished graduate programmes, our aspirations to achieve prominence in global research will not be achieved. Fortunately, we in the UAE are aware of the challenges that graduate students face. Our universities are keen to make significant investments to provide what these students need to succeed. We are committed to ensuring that our students have the tools and resources they need to succeed.”



For his part, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Al-Mualla, Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, Ministry of Education, said "There is no doubt that through intellectual exchange, this conference will improve the research methodologies of graduate students, make it easier for them to connect with fellow researchers from across the UAE and beyond, open new horizons for future collaboration, and interconnect research landscape. The presence of graduate students at this conference demonstrates the continuation of our vibrant research culture.

In turn, Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, UAE GSRC 2024 Steering Committee Chair, said: "The 9th UAE GSRC has marked a significant milestone with a 180% increase in paper acceptances since 2015, reaching 811 accepted papers out of 1147submitted in 2024. Notably, there's been a 238% rise in Clinical and Health Sciences papers. Supported by 13 universities, the conference fosters a collaborative research environment for graduate students, underscoring the UAE's growing research and innovation capabilities."



He also added: "Amidst this remarkable progress, we continue to empower and prepare graduate students in the UAE. By fostering connections between academia, industry, government, and international stakeholders, we aim to facilitate collaborations that will drive innovation and shape the future of research in the UAE and across the globe."

The opening session included a speech by Dr. Suzanne Ortega - President of the Council of Graduate Schools in the United States of America, on "Graduate Education for a sustainable future". Prof. Ahmed Murad moderated a discussion session on "The Role of Higher Education in Building a Sustainable Competitive Economy" with the participation of His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al-Mualla, Prof. Ghaleb Al-Breiki, and Dr. Abdelqader AbuSafieh.



The panel discussion highlighted how academic institutions in the UAE can align their higher education programs with the country’s goals of sustainability, achieving net zero emissions, and promoting the circular economy. It emphasized that research and innovation can be integrated with higher education to achieve a competitive and sustainable economy in United Arab Emirates.



