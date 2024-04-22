Warm Weather Forecast For Monday, Rising Till Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department reported a warm day on Monday across most regions of the Kingdom, with relatively hot conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Moderate northwesterly winds will prevail, occasionally becoming active.On Tuesday, the Kingdom will experience a gradual increase in temperatures as a relatively hot air mass moves in, surpassing average temperatures for this time of year by approximately 5-6 degrees Celsius.Warm weather will be prevalent in most areas, with relatively hot conditions in desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at higher altitudes, accompanied by moderate easterly winds.Wednesday will see a further rise in temperatures, with relatively hot conditions across most regions and hot weather in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Thursday will witness an intensified influence of the relatively hot air mass, leading to temperatures exceeding seasonal averages by about 10-11 degrees Celsius. Weather will be relatively hot in mountainous areas and hot elsewhere, with some high-altitude clouds and moderate southeasterly winds, occasionally raising dust, particularly in desert regions.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: eastern Amman 26 - 14C, western Amman 24 - 12C, northern highlands 21 - 11C, Sharah highlands 23 - 10C, and Gulf of Aqaba 34 – 21C.