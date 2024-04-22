Israeli Drone Shot Down Over Lebanon: IDF

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, April 22 (IANS/DPA) An Israeli drone was shot down over Lebanon overnight on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said early on Monday.

A surface-to-air missile was launched at the drone that was operating in Lebanese airspace, the IDF wrote on Telegram.

The drone was hit and had landed in Lebanon, the IDF said. Fighter jets struck the missile launch site, it added.

The information could not initially be independently verified.

Fighting broke out with Lebanon on Sunday, with the Israeli army announcing that two shells had been fired in the direction of the village of Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel on the Mediterranean Sea.

The Israeli army attacked the locations from which the shots were fired and fighter jets had also attacked terror infrastructure north-east of Nabatieh, it said. Previously, fighter jets had also fired on targets belonging to the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Both Hezbollah and the military arm of Palestinian militant organization Hamas claimed responsibility for attacks on Israel on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war in October, deaths and injuries have resulted from daily firing on the border between Lebanon and Israel.