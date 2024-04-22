Ukraine To Receive All F-16 Fighter Jets From Denmark - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Denmark will send Ukraine all the F-16 fighter jets that were previously agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries.
Danish Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports, citing Liga .
He said that the jets would definitely be delivered to Ukraine and that this was Denmark's entire fleet of F-16s, which is now being decommissioned. However, Mikkelsen did not specify the exact number of F-16s to be sent to Ukraine.
The ambassador said Denmark is now disbanding its fleet, as the country will soon receive a new generation of aircraft - F-35s.
"Some of them will be delivered to Argentina. There is nothing to worry about. The F-16s will be delivered as promised," he said.
Argentina earlier signed an agreement with Denmark on the purchase of 24 F-16 aircraft for $300 million.
