Dutch Transavia Airlines Launches Amsterdam-Tbilisi Flights

An official event marking the first flight was held at TbilisiInternational Airport, which was attended by Tea Zakaradze, theGeneral Manager of Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports, theDutch Ambassador to Georgia Meline Arakelian, and CEO of TransaviaMarcel de Nooijer, as well as the representatives of the Georgianaviation authorities.
UAG cited its Director Irakli Karkashadze as saying thatlaunching direct flights to Amsterdam was the result of the“long-lasting negotiation process”. All tickets on the firstflights were sold out, which indicates a“very high demand” for theflight, he noted.
Transavia is the second-largest airline in the Netherlands andhas been operating from the country to more than 100 destinationsin more than 20 countries for 50 years, carrying nine millionpassengers annually.