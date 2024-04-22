Dutch Transavia Airlines Launches Amsterdam-Tbilisi Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Dutch low-cost airline Transavia has started operatingdirect flights between Amsterdam and Georgia's capital of Tbilisifrom April, the United Airports of Georgia announced on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

TAV Georgia, the company operating Tbilisi and Batumi airports,said the company's first flight from the Netherlands had brought187 passengers to Georgia's capital and 185 departed toAmsterdam.

During the summer navigation season, Transavia will operateflights twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, with theaircraft Boeing 737-8, the company added.

An official event marking the first flight was held at TbilisiInternational Airport, which was attended by Tea Zakaradze, theGeneral Manager of Tbilisi and Batumi International Airports, theDutch Ambassador to Georgia Meline Arakelian, and CEO of TransaviaMarcel de Nooijer, as well as the representatives of the Georgianaviation authorities. UAG cited its Director Irakli Karkashadze as saying thatlaunching direct flights to Amsterdam was the result of the“long-lasting negotiation process”. All tickets on the firstflights were sold out, which indicates a“very high demand” for theflight, he noted. Transavia is the second-largest airline in the Netherlands andhas been operating from the country to more than 100 destinationsin more than 20 countries for 50 years, carrying nine millionpassengers annually.