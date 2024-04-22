Pune News: Over 50 Students Hospitalised In Khed Due To Food Poisoning

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "More than 50 students from a coaching center in Khed tehsil of Pune district were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning, news agency ANI has rpeorted. As per the report, the condition of the students is currently stable and they were discharged after primary check-ups and treatment Read: JEE Mains 2024 Session 2: NTA likely to announce results at ac this week. Check detailsWhile speaking on the incident, Rajkumar Kendre, Senior Police inspector at Khed Police station of Pune rural said,“The coaching centre offers coaching for JEE and NEET exams and accommodates over 500 students.”“After dinner last night, some students started complaining of food poisoning following which they were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. With some primary check-ups and treatment, students were discharged from the hospital.”Also Read: NEET PG 2024: NBEMS opens registration window at edu. for June 23 exam. Here is how to applyThe police also added that an investigation on this is underway to determine the cause of the food poisoning, with food samples have been sent to laboratory for testing Read: Greater Noida: 76 students hospitalised due to suspected food poisoningEarlier on April 14 in Maharahstra's Chandrapur district, one person died and more than 75 were ill due to food poisoning. A health official had told news agency PTI that the incident occurred after more than 400 people had 'prasad' during a religious function on the eve of Chaitra Navratri Mahotsav in a Kali temple Read: Uddhav Thackeray claims Fadnavis promised to groom Aaditya for Maharashtra CM post; BJP says 'he is hallucinating'In another such incident last month, more than a hundred trainee police personnel had suffered suspected food poisoning in north Maharashtra's Dhule city. All of them were out of danger. Of 633 students attending a training camp at the Police Training Centre, some 110 complained of symptoms of food poisoning.

(With inputs from agencies)

