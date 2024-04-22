UP Man On A Mission To Achieve 100-Election Goal

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra (UP), April 22 (IANS) At the age of 79, Hasnuram Ambedkari is making headlines as he decided to contest his 99th election, a remarkable feat by any standard.

Despite facing defeat in 98 previous attempts since 1985, Ambedkari continues to throw his hat into the electoral ring.

This time, he was hopeful of getting near the century milestone from Fatehpur Sikri. However, fate dealt him a blow as his nomination from Fatehpur Sikri was rejected.

Acknowledging his unwavering passion for electoral participation, Ambedkari's family respects his determination, standing by him in his pursuit.

Having served as a clerk and an MNREGA worker, Ambedkari finances his electoral campaigns solely from his own resources.

"It is my passion to contest elections, and I pursue it at my own expense. I do not seek financial assistance or support from anyone. I know that I will not win, but that does not stop me from contesting the polls," he said.

With a keen awareness that time is not on his side, Ambedkari is determined to reach his goal.

"I am committed to achieving a century and I also know that my age is advancing. I will hit my goal before I go," he said with confidence.