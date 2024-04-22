Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Movie Crosses ₹90 Crore Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 11: Released on Eid this year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has seen a rise in numbers over the weekend. After earning ₹1.4 crore in India on the second Friday, the Bollywood movie saw a 25% rise on the following day with ₹1.75 crore. On Sunday, there was a further 42.86% rise, and the movie made ₹2.50 crore, as per early estimates Read: Has Bollywood actor Aamir Khan endorsed Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Here's the truthDirected by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in lead roles alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar.

Neither Akshay nor Tiger has had a successful run at the box office in recent times, and their latest release does not appear to be a relief either. Made with a budget of ₹350 crore, according to media reports, the film's collections have fallen well below expectations.

Also Read: BJP fumes as Shah Rukh Khan lookalike campaigns for Congress in Maharashtra: 'Imagine the lengths...'In its first week, the movie earned ₹49.9 crore in the domestic market. On its release day, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned ₹15.65 crore in India. The movie saw a 51.44% drop the following day, collecting ₹7.6 crore. There was a moderate increase in numbers on its first Saturday, when it earned ₹8.5 crore. BMCM saw an increase in numbers again on Sunday when it raked in ₹9.05 crore worldwide box officeSo far, the movie has earned ₹55.55 crore net in the domestic box office, for a gross collection of ₹63.15 crore.

With an overseas collection of ₹27.35 crore, the worldwide box office collection of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan now stands at ₹90.5 crore.

