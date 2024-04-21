Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Retail Entitlement Offer Information

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) notes the Retail Entitlement Offer announced 25 March 2024 will close on Friday, 26 April 2024.

Under the offer, eligible shareholders are being offered the opportunity to subscribe for 1 New Share for every 1.3 Existing Shares held at 7.00pm (AEDT) on 27 March 2024 at the Issue Price of $0.01 per share.

Eligible shareholders who apply for their entitlement are also able to apply for additional shares available under a top-up facility.

Full details on the offer, eligibility and how to participate are contained in the Retail Entitlement Booklet ("Offer Booklet") and personalised entitlement and acceptance form which was made available to eligible shareholders on 3 April 2024. Copies of the booklet and the entitlement and acceptance form can also be accessed via the share registry at:

#/home

Shareholders with any questions concerning the offer are encouraged to contact the Automic Corporate Actions General Enquiry Line on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia) from 8.30am to 7.00pm (AEST) Monday to Friday during the offer period, excluding public holidays.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Neil GibbinsManaging Director+61 8 7477 7680...Don MurchlandInvestor relations+61 439 300 932...