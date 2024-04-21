Health Ministry, EADP Establish Cooperation Protocol For African Initiatives

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, presided over the signing of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry and the Egyptian African for Development Projects (EADP) on Sunday, in a significant move to bolster health tourism and project management in Africa.

The agreement facilitates a direct and intimate collaboration in various sectors across African nations. It encompasses the deployment of medical staff to manage and provide care in EADP-affiliated health facilities, alongside the assessment of transferring patients requiring surgical procedures or specialized treatment to Egypt, as stated by Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's spokesperson.

The initiative also includes training programs for medical professionals within African countries, with the EADP overseeing the Ministry's health projects on the continent. The Ministry will ensure thorough inspections, equipment procurement, and system installations for each venture, in partnership with the EADP, which will also offer technical project proposals for evaluation.

Moreover, the Ministry is set to dispatch medical convoys, offering essential medical services in African regions. A dedicated committee from the Ministry's Health Tourism Department will be responsible for selecting qualified personnel for these missions.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted that the EADP will present its African projects to the Ministry to explore collaborative opportunities and will be accountable for submitting all pertinent project documentation for potential cooperation.

Furthermore, the Egyptian African Company will cover all lodging and travel expenses for the Ministry's medical delegations during their service trips to African countries, ensuring the provision of healthcare, the operation of medical facilities, and the security of the Egyptian medical teams' movements.