Donor Dash Brings Wyomingites Together To Celebrate The Gift Of Life

CASPER, Wyo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Donor Alliance , the nonprofit organization that facilitates organ and tissue donation for transplantation in most of Wyoming and Colorado, hosted its annual Wyoming Donor Dash with more than 330 Wyomingites at Tate Pumphouse. Supported by Banner Wyoming Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank, the annual 5K run/walk is held in April during National Donate Life Month to raise awareness about the importance of donation.





The 2024 Wyoming Donor Dash honored heroic organ and tissue donors and their families, celebrated the lives of transplant recipients, and recognized those who continue to wait for a lifesaving and healing transplant. Currently, nearly 150 Wyomingites are waiting for an organ transplant and thousands more are in need of a tissue transplant, which provides hope to those suffering from injury, disease, trauma or blindness.

“It's remarkable to see the number of lives saved and healed in Wyoming through the gift of life,” said Jennifer Prinz, president and CEO, Donor Alliance.“Last year, the generosity of 307 heroic organ donors across Wyoming and Colorado provided 918 organ transplants. In addition, 1,703 tissue donors in the region provided more than 100-thousand tissue grafts to those in need. Wyomingites understand the importance of helping their neighbors and helping their community when they say, 'yes' to be an organ, eye and tissue donor at Driver Services.”

At the 2024 Wyoming Donor Dash, Donor Alliance was honored to host Casper residents Cary Galvin, donor sister, and heart recipient, Jason Wynia. Both Cary and Jason are Donor Alliance advocate for life volunteers who connect Wyomingites to the mission by sharing their stories to inspire residents to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.



Cary Galvin, donor sister: Cary's younger brother, Michael, passed away in 2016 after suffering a brain aneurysm. His death was completely unexpected, and his family was left with sudden, overwhelming grief, but during the darkest time of their lives, there was one bright spot. Michael was able to save five lives with the donation of his lungs, heart and kidneys. Jason Wynia, heart recipient: Jason received a heart transplant in 2010 after having an unusual strain of pneumonia that led to congestive heart failure. Following his transplant, Jason was on the road to a full recovery within a matter of weeks. He's thankful every day and works to honor his donor by keeping their memory alive, lending a helping hand whenever he can.

“At Banner Health, we've seen firsthand the incredible impact organ, eye and tissue donation can have on the lives of those in our community like Cary and Jason. Because of that impact, Wyoming Donor Dash is much more than just a race; it serves as a powerful symbol of hope and a celebration of life,” said Lance Porter, CEO, Banner Wyoming Medical Center.“As we come together to honor the generosity of heroic donors and their families, we are also reminded of the many patients still waiting on a transplant. Raising awareness of the importance of donation and the critical need for more donors is a community effort, and together, we can make a profound difference.”

Throughout April, Wyomingites have been coming together to share the importance of Donor Alliance's mission of saving and healing lives. Cities and towns have been proclaiming April as“Donate Life Month.” Famous local spots including the iconic oil derrick and the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center on the University of Wyoming campus have been illuminated in blue and green, the colors of Donate Life. Many hospitals and organizations across the region have also been raising Donate Life flags to honor the gift of life. For more information, please visit DonorAlliance/ndlm .

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation for transplantation in Colorado and most of Wyoming. As a federally designated organ procurement organization – one of 56 in the U.S. – Donor Alliance serves more than 6.3 million residents and more than 120 hospitals. Donor Alliance walks alongside the family during the organ recovery process and ensures their loved one's gifts are safely received at transplant centers in a timely manner. Donor Alliance also facilitates tissue donation to save and heal more lives across our community. In addition, the organization maintains partnerships with hospitals and manages the Donate Life Colorado and Donate Life Wyoming donor registries, which are symbols of the cause. Through Donate Life, Donor Alliance educates residents on the lifesaving benefits of donation, inspiring them to register. For more information, please visit DonorAlliance .

