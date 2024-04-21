Turkiye Keen On Security, Peace In Africa's Sahel Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 21 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday that his country is keen on the security environment in Africa's Sahel is of strategic importance not only for the region but also for the entire African continent and beyond.

In a joint press conference, Fidan and Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug said that they discussed, during their meeting, the latest developments in the Sahel region and Gaza in Istanbul.

The two ministers delved into current developments in the Sahel region, regional issues and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

The meeting also focused on the political and economic issues between the two nations and steps to strengthen and diversify cooperation.

Highlighting the serious security challenges facing the Sahel region and its significant transformation, was also tackled during the meeting.

Calling Mauritania's role a stabilizing factor in the "volatile" Sahel region, Fidan said "our country prioritizes the establishment of peace, security, prosperity, and lasting stability in the Sahel region." (end)

