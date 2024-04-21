Mozambique’S Economic Outlook And Credit Stability In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Mozambique's inflation rate impressively fell to 3% in March, decreasing from 4% in February and 4.19% in January.



Despite the overall decrease, sectors like education, restaurants, hotels, cafés, and food and beverages saw significant price increases.



Education costs rose by 10.39%, restaurant and similar services by 5.93%, and food and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.94%.



The nation anticipates a 5% economic growth this year, up from 4.4% last year, fueled by sectors like extractive industries, tourism, agriculture, transport, and communications.



Strategic economic reforms aimed at boosting private sector activities and attracting foreign investments have been pivotal.







Additionally, Mozambique managed its inflation effectively, maintaining an average rate of 7.1%, well below the forecast of 11.5%.



The country's Net International Reserves exceeded expectations, providing a substantial buffer for imports, enhancing economic resilience.



Standard & Poor's (S&P has affirmed Mozambique's credit rating at CCC+ with a stable outlook.



This rating indicates a balance between potential medium-term growth and ongoing liquidity challenges and fiscal risks.



High risks of debt restructuring and payment delays persist, despite government efforts to enhance public financial management and mitigate fiscal slippages.



S&P also notes the potential resumption of TotalEnergies operations in Cabo Delgado, expected to kickstart natural gas exports by 2028.



Mozambique's financial health may continue to face challenges until the mega gas projects begin to yield significant revenues.



This strain on the financial system could compromise the timely fulfillment of the country's debt obligations.



Mozambique is steadily advancing towards economic stability and growth, navigating through its current economic hurdles.



The country is laying down a strong foundation aimed at securing a prosperous future.



Through its strategic financial management, Mozambique is preparing to leverage future economic gains from significant natural gas projects.



These efforts underscore the country's potential for achieving long-term, sustainable development.

