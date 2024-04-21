Elevating Possibilities: The Countdown For WBS Dubai Begins!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Dubai, UAE, 20th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Mark your calendars for an unparalleled gathering of blockchain and web3 pioneers as the 29th World Blockchain Summit, organized by Trescon and co-hosted by Sun Minimeal, is set to take the stage in Dubai. Scheduled for April 22-23, 2024, at the iconic JW Marriott Hotel Marina, this summit promises to be a cornerstone event, spotlighting the UAE's progressive embrace of web3 technology and its vision for a future shaped by digital innovation.

The World Blockchain Summit has established itself as a seminal series, bringing together a global cadre of blockchain enthusiasts, innovators, visionaries, thought leaders, and policymakers. This forum serves as a critical platform for deliberating on the integration and implications of blockchain technology across vital sectors, reflecting the global economy's evolving digital landscape.

Amidst Dubai's transition towards a digital-first economy, bolstered by strategic government initiatives and a burgeoning digital infrastructure, the city emerges as a global beacon for blockchain and web3 innovation. The inauguration of the Dubai AI & Web3 Campus by DIFC, coupled with the establishment of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai, underscores the region's commitment to fostering a dynamic digital ecosystem, attracting investors and innovators worldwide.

The upcoming summit anticipates over 2,000 web3 decision-makers, 300+ investors, and more than 100 distinguished speakers. A highlight of the event is the regional finale of the Startup World Cup, orchestrated by the globally renowned venture capital firm, Pegasus Ventures. This competition offers startups a gateway to global recognition and a shot at securing US$1 million in funding at the global finals in San Francisco.

#WBSDubai will showcase a series of compelling keynote addresses, use-case presentations by leading blockchain experts, and thought-provoking panel discussions. The agenda will cover pivotal topics such as the role of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), the potential of blockchain to enhance ESG impacts, and the importance of interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem and more.

Some of the notable speakers attending the event include:



Pascal Gauthier, Chairman & CEO, Ledger

Roham Gharegozlou, Co-founder and CEO, Dapper Labs

George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia

Miriam Kiwan, Vice President of MEA, the issuer of leading regulated stablecoin, USDC., Circle

Yosuke Yoshida, Co-CEO of EMURGO Middle East & Africa CEO of EMURGO Kepple Ventures, EMURGO

Bandar Altunisi, Head of Development for Binance in Saudi Arabia Head of Institutional Relationships for Binance Dubai (FZE), Binance

Stefan Kimmel, CEO, M2 Richard Muirhead, Managing Partner, Fabric Ventures

Sharing their enthusiasm about the event, George Gvazava, Chief Crypto Officer, Bank of Georgia said,” In the realm of innovation, the World Blockchain Summit serves not only as a gathering of minds but as a crucible, where ideas are forged into the connections, use-cases and technologies of tomorrow.”

“As Dubai spearheads the UAE's digital transformation, blockchain technology plays a central role. Trescon is at the nexus, linking pioneering entrepreneurs with elite global investors. The World Blockchain Summit stands as the definitive forum for revealing the forefront of blockchain innovation and insights,” states Sharath Ravi, CMO, Trescon.

Hurry, registration for the World Blockchain Summit in Dubai is still available! Reserve your spot now to be part of one of the year's most anticipated blockchain and cryptocurrency gatherings. Act fast to seize this exclusive chance to participate and secure your tickets and sponsorship today!!

