Georgian Arm Wrestler 'Hulk' Defeats Legendary Canadian Rival For Second Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian arm wrestler Levan Saginashvili, also known as GeorgianHulk, on Saturday defeated Canadian arm wrestling legend DevonLarratt in a rematch at the East vs West 12 event, hosted inTurkiye's major city Istanbul, Azernews reports,citing Agenda.

The two legendary arm wrestlers faced each other for the secondtime, with Saginashvili, a seven-time World and six-time EuropeanChampion, easily defeating Larratt by 4:0 and claiming theheavyweight championship belt from his Canadian rival.

In addition to the Georgian Hulk's victory, two other GeorgiansIrakli Zirakashvili and Davit Samushia became the champions in theEast vs West tournament in their respective weight categories.