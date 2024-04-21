Georgia Among 7 Must-See Pavilions At Venice Biennale Arte 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's national pavilion is among the seven must-seepavilions, according to European experts, at the 60th VeniceInternational Exhibition of Contemporary Art - Venice Biennale, theGeorgian Culture Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The national pavilion, which received the highest evaluation inthe 20-year history of the country's participation in the Biennale,opened on Thursday with the project The Art of Seeing - States ofAstronomy with the support of the Culture Ministry.

The concept of the Georgian exhibition, presented by the Centrefor Contemporary Art - Art Villa Garikula and art critic MagdaGuruli, echoes the Venice Biennale's main theme Global Modernism,and showcases the heritage of the Ilia Zdanevich, the artist, poetand writer born in Georgia's capital Tbilisi.

There is presented a specific work from the archive of Zdanevich- Maximiliana, an art book dedicated to the research and life ofthe German astronomer Wilhelm Tempel, who was fascinated by the artof lithography and astronomy. The exhibition will be open until November 24, 2024.