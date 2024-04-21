Zelensky: Ukraine Needs Frontline Air Defense As Much As It Needs Protection For Cities And Villages

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Frontline air defense is as necessary as protection for Ukrainian cities and villages.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address , Ukrinform reports.

“We are now continuing our contacts with the American side. At all necessary levels. The Senate's prompt decision in support of the Ukrainian package is crucial for us now. So, at the level of the Office, at the level of our diplomats, we are actively working to ensure a positive political outcome in the quick approval of the package, as well as a positive outcome in the package itself – so that it contains exactly what our warriors at the front are waiting for,” Zelensky said.

The President added that the time between political decisions and the actual destruction of the enemy at the front, between the approval of the package and the strength of our guys, should be as short as possible. And the strength should be the one that can really change the situation on the frontline.

“Frontline air defense is as crucial as the protection of our cities and villages. Our long-range capabilities. Our artillery. Our ability to expand the area of our control. Every day is important now – important in communication, in politics, in logistics. And I am grateful to all our friends in the United States, to each of our partners in the world who, like us in Ukraine, understand common opportunities and common tasks. Together, using all methods, we must stop Russian terror, limit Russia's war potential, and force Putin to acknowledge the obvious: this war will gain him nothing,” Zelensky noted.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an urgent meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council that Ukraine needs at least seven more Patriot or similar air defense systems for defense.