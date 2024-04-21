Russians Attack Nikopol District With Artillery And Drones, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones eight times during the day. A 47-year-old woman was injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy attacked the Nikopol district eight times during the day. They sent five kamikaze drones and fired three times with artillery," he wrote.

According to Lysak, the Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovske rural communities were shelled.

"A 47-year-old woman was injured. She received mine-blast injuries. She is currently in hospital. The patient's condition is moderate," the statement said.

An administrative building, five private houses, and eight outbuildings were damaged, Lysak added.

As reported, on the night of April 21, Russian troops fired three times from heavy artillery at Nikopol and two other communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region.