U.S. Aid Increases Ukraine's Chances At Victory - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak thanked the U.S. House of Representatives for approving a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine and expressed hope that the Senate would approve the bill as soon as possible.

He said this in an interview on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS, Ukrinform reports referring to the President's Office.

"This is a crucial decision for us. Undoubtedly, its adoption increases our chances of defeating the aggressor, especially now that we see Russia preparing for a new offensive," he said.

The head of the President's Office thanked the U.S. President and his administration for their efforts and the entire American people for supporting Ukraine.

According to him, Ukraine is most in need of 155 mm ammunition, ATACMS missiles, drones, electronic warfare equipment, F-16 jets, additional Patriot systems and missiles.

"Without this, we cannot protect our cities and people. We need these supplies urgently because the price is Ukrainian lives," emphasized Andriy Yermak.

He reiterated that Russia will not be able to occupy Ukrainian territories, as Ukrainians courageously continue to defend their lands until victory, and the assistance of partners, including the United States, makes Ukraine stronger.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the House of Representatives adopted H.R.8035 "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides for more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the bill will be voted on in Senate. If passed, it is yet to be signed by the U.S. president to be put into force.