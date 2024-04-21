Ukraine's Advisor Podolyak To Musk: Only Exit Strategy For War Involves Withdrawal Of Russian Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Podolyak, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, says the only possible strategy for exiting the war is the withdrawal of Russian troops from the sovereign territory of Ukraine.

The official reacted to Elon Musk's comment on X claiming he sees no“exit strategy” as regards the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"When someone of the global Influencers/persons (the same Elon Musk) stubbornly speaks about... 'lack of exit strategy from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict', one has to marvel once again at the deficit of simple logic in the modern world... . Because a realistic, objective 'exit strategy' is blatantly, screamingly simple. The aggressor unconditionally leaves the foreign sovereign territory and the hot phase of the war immediately ends," wrote Podolyak.

He added that Russia needs to withdraw from Ukraine, return what has been stolen, and restore the supremacy of international law.

"I perfectly understand that sometimes simple truths are extremely difficult to realize, but nevertheless I will repeat: the aggressor (Rf), which unprovoked attacked another country for the sole purpose of occupation/killing/capture, leaves the foreign territory, returns what was stolen, and restores the rule of international law. What's so difficult about that? What other exit strategy should be sought/discussed? And is it possible to build something just on injustice?" Podolyak noted.

Earlier, Musk wrote:“My biggest concern is that there is no exit strategy, just a forever war where kids die in trenches from artillery or charging machine guns and snipers through minefields.”