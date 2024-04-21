ADCB's Brand Value Surges Over 8% In 2023, Reaching Dh10.5 Billion

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) has seen the value of its brand increase 8.7 per cent over the last year to reach Dh10.5 billion, according to the 2024 Banking 500 report from Brand Finance, the leading global brand valuation consultancy.

As a result, ADCB has moved up four places to rank 109th in Brand Finance's latest report on the top 500 banking brands globally.

ADCB Group CEO Ala'a Eraiqat was also recognised amongst the world's top 10 bank CEOs for Brand Guardianship while ADCB being the only financial institution from the region to be represented in this top 10 global list.

Brand Guardians are CEOs who are sustainably building business value by balancing the needs of all stakeholders including employees, investors, and the wider society.

ADCB also maintained its AA+ Brand Strength Ranking, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) rating of 78 per cent, up from 76 per cent in 2023, driven by solid familiarity and consideration scores both for the sector and in comparison to other regional competitors.

Notably, ADCB ranks the highest in the UAE in the familiarity and consideration metrics. Strategic partnerships and digital initiatives, coupled with a continued focus on exceptional customer experience propelled ADCB's growth and brand value over the last 12 months.

Savio D'Souza, Senior Director at Brand Finance, commented,“ADCB is continuing to solidify its reputation as a financial powerhouse in the UAE, as evidenced by promising improvements across key metrics in this year's ranking. The bank's robust growth is fuelled by its strong financial position, while its distinguished record of innovation, digital transformation initiatives, and steadfast leadership in climate action have further bolstered its performance and global standing. These initiatives enhance loyalty amongst current stakeholders while strategically positioning ADCB to attain new, ambitious targets.”

According to Brand Finance data, ADCB has also enhanced its brand strength and reputation through its commitment to ESG. The bank scores the highest amongst UAE banks on all three ESG metrics,“committed to environment”,“committed to social aspects”, and“well managed and well governed”.

In November 2023, the Bank showed regional leadership when it joined the global Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) and tripled its sustainable finance commitment to Dh125 billion by 2030. This followed the integration of sustainability into ADCB's five-year corporate strategy, with full Board oversight.

As part of ADCB's focus on building a future-ready bank, it continues to invest significantly in its long-standing digital transformation programme driving scalable growth, higher productivity and enhanced customer engagement, all of which will continue to enhance the value and strength of ADCB's brand.