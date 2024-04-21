Delhi Scrap Dealer Stabbed To Death, Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) A scrap dealer was stabbed to death by three youths outside his shop in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vijay Kabari aka Indrapal.

According to police, at 4.13 p.m. a police control room (PCR) call regarding the stabbing of the caller's father was received at the Subzi Mandi police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Another PCR call was received at 4.49 p.m. in which it was informed that two known persons had murdered Vijay and the caller was at Hindu Rao Hospital where the victim was taken and declared dead by doctors.

"The enquiry conducted has revealed that three boys had attacked Vijay Kabari today while he was present outside his shop. Blood was found splattered at the spot and a blood-stained knife has been found on the road near the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, M.K. Meena said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of the Hindu Rao Hospital and the statement of his daughter is being recorded.

"Forensic analysis of the crime scene has been conducted and further investigation is being carried out. Further motive would be clear on the arrest and questioning of the accused. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused persons," the DCP added.