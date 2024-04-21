Ex-Haryana CM Khattar To Address Vijay Sankalp Rally In Gurugram On April 26

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 21 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on April 26 will address the Vijay Sankalp Rally here. A single-phase polling will be held in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state's 10 Parliamentary constituencies on May 25.

Khattar will address the public gathering here in the Bhim Nagar area to garner support for the BJP's candidate for Gurugram LS seat, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, who is also the sitting MP.

Rao Inderjit Singh has represented the Gurugram Parliamentary constituency three times in a row -- in 2009, 2014 and in 2019.

As part of preparations for the upcoming rally, BJP's Gurugram District President Kamal Yadav held a meeting with the workers on Sunday and handed them out responsibilities.

Through the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Gurugram, the party aims to cover the non-Jat region and also aims to reach out to the voters in Gurugram's Assembly segments.

The Gurugram LS seat comprises nine Assembly segments -- Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana.

"The Vijay Sankalp rally will be held in Bhim Nagar area and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address the rally. For the success of the rally, all the workers have united, and have started working hard to ensure the party's victory," Kamal Yadav told IANS.

The opposition parties -- Congress and Indian National Lok Dal -- are yet to finalise their candidates for the Gurugram LS seat.

Political observers believe that the BJP had already taken advantage of the early announcement of the candidate.