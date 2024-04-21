Costa Rican Athletes Enter The Final Stretch To Look For Their Ticket To Paris Olympic Games

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Costa Rica has secured several places for the Paris Olympic Games, which will take place this year, in 99 days now, only the surfer Brisa Hennessy is assured of her presence at the Olympic event and it is likely that the cyclist Milagro Mena, who won in the Pan American Championships the previous year, is also going.

There are several more athletes who are in the final stretch to seek their assistance in the big event. They will do so either by obtaining classification or by being favored with the invitations received by the National Olympic Committee.