Female Entrepreneur Keeps Enameling Art Alive In Herat

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A woman in western Herat province has hire many girls to learn enamelwork and keep alive the art of enameling, which has a special place in Afghanistan, especially in Herat.

Quresha Malikzada, who owns enamel workshop in Herat City, told Pajhwok Afghan News she had hired 18 women in her workshop.

Malikzada said she imported most of the materials used in the art from Iran and purchased some in Herat. She said most of the trainees in her workshop were girls who studied in six grade and university.

She said she established the workshop 10 years ago and had invested more than 200,000 afghanis. Currently she produces all kinds of decorative items such as saucers, teapots, candlesticks, sweets and other items.

Happy with her business, she urged the government to arrange exhibitions of enamelwork so her business could further flourish

On the other hand, a number of trainees learning the art of enameling in the workshop said it was a good opportunity for them to improve their skill. They were satisfied with their work.

Monisah Sadat, one of them, said she had been working in the workshop for last three months.

She said if the industry was supported and their products reached foreign markets, it would have a good effect on the art's development.

Tamana Shirin Sukhan, another trainee, also said she got rid of her mental stress after finding this job.

However, cultural experts emphasize the government should seriously support this art and artists.

Speaking to Pajhwok, Mohammad Sadiq Mir, one of the cultural experts in Herat, said that the art of enameling should be supported and artists praised and encouraged by the government and the people.

Maulvi Hamidullah Ghiyasi, culture and art heat at the Information and Culture department, said artists were busy working in different parts of Herat and they were trying to provide work for all artists and art-interested people in different sectors.

sa/ma

Visits: 8