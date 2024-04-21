Qatar Charity Medical Camp In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) organised a free medical and surgical camp in Bangladesh to repair congenital heart defects in children.

In a statement, QC highlighted that 113 children have benefited from the medical services that have been provided in the camp, pointing out that the medical team included two paediatric cardiologists and consultants in interventional catheter procedures from various countries conducted surgeries for children suffering from congenital heart diseases. The medical team conducted multiple examinations to assess the conditions and prepare them for the surgical procedures, in addition to providing training sessions for medical teams in local hospitals, the statement added. The medical team affirmed providing high-quality care to those children, pointing out several cases need medical intervention, specially that the devices and catheters are extremely expensive.

The camp treated children whose families were completely incapable of affording the expenses of the treatment and the procedure.

MENAFN21042024000067011011ID1108120155