IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Furious As He Falls Victim To Controversial Full Toss Decision (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A pivotal moment unfolds as Kohli is caught off guard by a slow dipping full toss, leading to a contentious decision. Believing the ball to be above waist height, Kohli opts for a review, only to have the third umpire confirm it was below the waist. Despite Kohli's protestations, replays indicate the ball would have dipped even if he had remained within the crease, resulting in his dismissal.

Kohli's discontent was evident as he made his way back to the dugout, with disappointment etched on his face. RCB captain Faf Du Plessis continued discussions with the umpires, with Kohli joining in to express his disagreement.

Clearly angered by the turn of events, Kohli vented his frustration by slamming his bat and gloves on the ground and even striking a nearby dustbin at Eden Gardens.

Earlier in the match, RCB's bowlers struggled once again as KKR posted an imposing total of 222 runs for the loss of three wickets, courtesy of impressive innings from Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt.

This formidable total marked the third instance of KKR achieving a 220+ score in the IPL 2024 season, highlighting their batting prowess. Additionally, it was KKR's highest team total against RCB in IPL history, matching their score from the inaugural match of the competition in 2008.

