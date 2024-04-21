IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's Key Role In Saving Gautam Gambhir From Dropping Himself From KKR

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gautam Gambhir, mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reminisces about a crucial moment during the 2014 IPL when he contemplated dropping himself from the team due to poor performance. Gambhir, then the team's captain, credits team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for steering him through this challenging phase. Khan's unwavering support and trust in Gambhir's decision-making ultimately led KKR to victory in the tournament.

Having clinched two IPL titles with KKR, Gambhir reflects on Khan's pivotal role in his career, highlighting the actor's profound trust and belief in his leadership. Despite their minimal cricketing conversations, Gambhir acknowledges Khan's invaluable support during times of doubt, emphasising the owner's remarkable ability to place confidence in his decisions without hesitation.

