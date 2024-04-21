China's Crude Oil Output Increases In January-March

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's crude oil output posted steady growth in the first threemonths of this year, official data showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The output totaled 53.48 million tonnes in the January-Marchperiod, rising 2.3 percent year on year, according to the NationalBureau of Statistics.

During the same period, China imported 137.36 million tonnes ofcrude oil, edging up 0.7 percent year on year, according to thedata.