Russians Drop Two Bombs On Kozatske Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of April 21, Russian troops dropped two guided bombs on the village of Kozatske in the Nova Kakhovka community, Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, the occupational army dropped two guided aerial bombs on the settlement. One section of a five-story building was destroyed," the statement said.

Prokudin added that one residential building caught fire as a result of the hit.

No civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army struck residential areas of the Korabelnyi district in the Kherson around 4 a.m., damaging houses and cutting off the gas supply.