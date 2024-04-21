Efawateercom Online Payments At JD3.13Bln In Q1 2024-Statistics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) Payments through eFAWATEERcom, an online bill payment service, amounted to JD3.13 billion during the first quarter of 2024, compared to JD2.88 billion for the same period last year, marking an increase of 8.8%.According to Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC) in its monthly report on payment systems for the 2024 first quarter, a total of 15.55 million transactions were executed via eFAWATEERcom during the January-March period, compared to 14.83 million payments, constituting an increase of 4.9%, while the number of the e-service users increased to 4.22 million, compared to 4. 1 million for the same comparison period.Meanwhile, the number of transactions made through JoMoPay, a mobile payment system, the report showed that a total of 2.25 million users benefited from the e-service in the first quarter of this year, of which 47.5% were male and 52.1 percent were women.However, value of transactions executed through JoMoPay amounted to JD1.124 billion, marking an increase of 16.8% over the same period last year, which were carried out through 10.82 million payments.Regarding statistics of CliQ, an instant payment system, the number of its users surged to 1.132 million by the end of the first quarter of 2024, who carried out about 14.51 million transactions to pay JD2.216 billion.