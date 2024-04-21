Golf: Scottie Scheffler Takes Lead At RBC Heritage; Sahith Theegala Placed Fourth

(MENAFN- IANS) Hilton Head Island (USA), April 21 (IANS) Scottie Scheffler, who won a second Masters title last week, added 65-63 in the second and third rounds to move into sole lead in the RBC Heritage golf championship at the Hilton Head in the Signature event on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler's third round of 8-under 63 took him to 16-under 197 and is one-shot ahead of Sepp Straka (67) who got to 15-under after a 65. They will be in the final group on Sunday, with different wind and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Sahith Theegala, who is lying tied fourth and three behind Scheffler, summed up the World No. 1 position, saying,“He was a year ahead of me in school and played with him most of my life. Actually, didn't play in the same group as him much, but just played a lot of tournaments with him. I don't actually know if I beat him in any junior or college tournaments. At least I've beaten him in a pro event before. I've got that.

“I've played with him my whole life. He's been a great player the whole time, and he's been a great dude the whole time, too. He doesn't have to go talk to me, for instance, and he's always been super nice. Couldn't be a better World No. 1, I think.”

The other Indian American in the field, Akshay Bhatia (71-67-69), shot 4-under in the last four holes of his second round, including an eagle to card 67. He added 69 in Round three and was T-33.

Two-time major winner Collin Morikawa made one mistake late, coming up short of the 16th green and missing a 10-foot par putt. He had a 68 and was two shots behind Scheffler.

Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg (66-66-68) was among those three shots back. The others being Theegala (66-67-67) and Patrick Rogers (66-66-68)

All of them are chasing the No. 1 player in the world amid a dominant stretch of golf not seen since Tiger Woods in his prime.