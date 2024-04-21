Israeli Occupation Aggression Kills 34,097 Palestinians, Injures 76,980

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The ongoing Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip, which started on Oct. 7 has killed at least 34,097 Palestinians and injured at least 76,980 others, according to the health authorities in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health pointed out that the occupation forces committed five massacres against families in the Strip in the past 24 hours, killing 48 Palestinian and injuring 79 others.

There are still many victims either under the rubble or on the streets, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense from reading them, the ministry added.

The intense and unprecedented Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip continues for the 198th consecutive day, with dozens of air strikes and bombardments by land and sea, as the occupation bombs health facilities, residential areas and citizens' homes and demolishes them with their residents inside - killing or injuring them.

The Israeli occupation has already killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and wounded many more, in addition to the unprecedented humanitarian tragedy caused by the aggression, as hundreds of thousands of residents of the Gaza Strip live in extremely difficult conditions in light of the occupation preventing the access of humanitarian aid and the lack of water, food, medicine and fuel.