Cabinet Approves Slew Of Agreements, Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, approved a set of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) in a number of fields, in preparation for signing them with a number of countries and international bodies.The Cabinet also reviewed the periodic report of Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply on measures taken to reduce price increases and preserve the Kingdom's strategic stock of basic materials.During the session, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, said the ministry is continuing to conduct monitoring tours on local markets and establishments, as about 1,972 visits to businesses were carried out during the last period, during which 103 violation tickets were issued in accordance with law.By monitoring average prices of 90 basic commodities locally, Shamali noted the second week of April witnessed "stability" in prices of 64 basic commodities, and a drop in 23 others, while increase hit 3 items, namely one variety of imported meat and two types of vegetables.Shamali reiterated that the Kingdom's strategic stock of basic commodities, including wheat and barley, is "sufficient for safe" periods, adding that freight movement is "proceeding at a normal pace."