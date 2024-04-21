Jordan 'Oasis' Of Security 'Model' Of Stable State-Safadi

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, April 21 (Petra) -Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's reign, became an "oasis of security and stability and a model to be emulated in the region," which represents a "strong" state built on values of tolerance, harmony, rule of law, and stability of its democratic process.Addressing a celebration at Ajloun National University on Sunday on the occasion of the King's Silver Jubilee, Safadi said "His Majesty sought to achieve comprehensive development in the Kingdom's political, economic and administrative paths."Safadi noted the King also faithfully assumed responsibility of Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites, in defending justice of the Palestinian cause in all international forums and urging a peaceful solution to various crises and establishment of a Palestinian state with Holy Jerusalem as its capital.Jordan, he noted, remained "steadfast" in defending justice of the Palestinian right and rejecting all Israel's displacement plans due its brutal aggression against Gaza Strip."Today, we are also witnessing impacts of regional expansion projects clash with Israeli barbaric schemes that seek to export its crises to Jordan, but the Kingdom, under the King's leadership, categorically rejected efforts to make the Kingdom a theater for a regional war," he pointed out.Continuing: "This stance affirms that the nation's security and sovereignty precede all considerations," stressing that a "strong" Jordan constitutes strength for Palestine and its steadfast people.Additionally, he noted importance of peaceful expression locally without causing sabotage to preserve Jordan's internal front, which serves interest of Jordan and Palestine.