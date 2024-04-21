King Abdullah II Fund For Development Launches Vodcast Series

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - The King Abdullah II Fund for Development launched a vodcast titled "My Story with the Fund" on Sunday, utilizing RSS (Vodcast) technology, coinciding with the Kingdom's celebrations of His Majesty King Abdullah II's silver jubilee of assuming constitutional powers.Comprising 8 video episodes, the vodcast showcases narratives of young individuals who have benefited from the Fund's diverse programs and projects since its inception. These episodes delve into the experiences of these youth and the impact of the programs on their lives.Specifically, the episodes illuminate various sectors such as training and career guidance, education and scientific research, volunteerism and civic engagement, community leadership, education for individuals with disabilities, technology for game development, tourism and heritage initiatives, as well as leadership and intermediate solutions, entrepreneurship, vocational education, and civil service.Highlighting beneficiaries from all governorates of the Kingdom, the episodes trace their engagement with the Fund's projects and the ensuing personal and professional transformations.The episodes will be sequentially broadcasted on the Fund's social media platforms, emphasizing the impactful outcomes achieved through these initiatives. This aligns with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for comprehensive development, particularly in human resources, which serves as the cornerstone of the developmental journey.Established by royal decree in 2001, the Fund stands as the premier developmental initiative, aiming to foster holistic development across the Kingdom's governorates through its diverse programs and initiatives.