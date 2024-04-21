Russian Strike Targets Port Infrastructure In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sunday afternoon, Russian invaders launched ballistic missiles at Ukraine's Odesa region, leaving a civilian man injured.

That's according to Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy once again targeted a logistics facility that is part of Ukraine's seaport infrastructure.

A number of households were affected by the blast wave and missile fragments. The ceiling collapsed in one of the homes.

Russian troops attack over 20 settlements in Kherson region in one day, one injured

As per tentative reports, a civilian man was injured in the attack.

The reports on the destruction are being verified, the Ukrainian military added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 20, Russian missiles targeted a residential quarter in Odesa, leaving eight people injured, including two children.