Kenyan Delegation Visits Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A delegation from the Republic of Kenya paid a visit to Odesa region, where they discussed with Ukraine's officials the operation of the grain corridor and the development of the Ukrainian agricultural sector.

That's according to Oleh Kiper , chief of the regional military administration, who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The work of the Ukrainian grain corridor, the sowing campaign, reclamation and development of the Ukrainian agricultural sector are on the top agenda of our meeting with the delegation from the Republic of Kenya, who are accompanied by representatives from UK's Zink Network," Kiper wrote.

He noted that the purpose of the delegation's visit is to strengthen partnerships and express support for Ukraine from Kenya and other African nations, which today are acutely experiencing all the implications of the war due to food shortages.

Kiper thanked the Kenyan people for their support and the courage of the delegates, "who were not afraid to visit Odesa despite the constant enemy attacks."

As reported earlier, Ukraine, together with the UN World Food Program, is developing new routes for the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian program.